Draisaitl scored two goals on four shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.

As a team, the Oilers weren't very good from the get-go, but Draisaitl and Connor McDavid combined for five points in the contest. The 25-year-old Draisaitl is up to 28 tallies, 77 points, 154 shots on net and a plus-31 rating through 52 appearances. He remains second-best to McDavid in the league-wide scoring race.