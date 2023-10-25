Draisaitl notched two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Wild.

Draisaitl earned his fourth multi-point effort of the season, and one of his helpers Tuesday came on the power play. He centered the top line with Connor McDavid (upper body) out 1-2 weeks. Draisaitl is still capable of putting up big numbers on his own -- he's already at four goals, seven helpers, 20 shots on net and eight PIM through six contests, and six of his 11 points have come with the man advantage.