Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Dishes two assists in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Draisaitl logged two assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 win over the Ducks in Game 1.
Draisaitl missed 14 games due to a lower-body injury to end the regular season, denying him the chance to log a fifth straight 100-point campaign. He ended up at 35 goals and 97 points, as well as 186 shots on net and a plus-13 rating, over 65 regular-season appearances. Draisaitl has been a powerhouse in the postseason over recent years -- he has a total of 52 goals and 141 points over 96 playoff outings during previous campaigns, including a league-leading 33 points in 22 games during the 2025 postseason.
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