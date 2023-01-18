Draisaitl logged a pair of assists, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

This was Draisaitl's fifth multi-point effort through eight games in January. He set up goals by Connor McDavid and Warren Foegele -- the Oilers only dressed 11 forwards Tuesday, leading to a lot of different line combinations, especially for Draisaitl and McDavid. Draisaitl reached the 70-point mark with the pair of helpers, and he's added 141 shots on net, 34 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 44 outings this season.