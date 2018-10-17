Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Dishes two helpers
Draisaitl notched a pair of power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Jets.
Draisaitl continues to work on the man advantage with Connor McDavid, so his value remains high among centers. In fact, all four of his assists have been on the power play, and he's added an even-strength goal through four games as well.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Sharp start to season•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Another successful campaign•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Collects 70th point•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Struggling with consistency•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Already eclipses 200 career points•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Continues consistency•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...