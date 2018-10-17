Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Dishes two helpers

Draisaitl notched a pair of power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Jets.

Draisaitl continues to work on the man advantage with Connor McDavid, so his value remains high among centers. In fact, all four of his assists have been on the power play, and he's added an even-strength goal through four games as well.

