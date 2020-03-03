Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Dismantles Predators
Draisaitl scored four goals and dished an assist in Monday's 8-3 win over the Predators.
Draisaitl picked up his first career four-goal game, as well as his second five-point effort of the season. Just one of his tallies came on the power play. The massive performance set him at a new career high in points with 107 through 66 contests. He's got 43 goals, 64 helpers, 209 shots and a minus-6 rating this year. Draisaitl has virtually locked up the Art Ross with a massive lead in the points race, but big performances like Monday could give him serious credentials in the Hart Trophy discussion, as well.
