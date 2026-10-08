Draisaitl recorded four assists, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-4 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Draisaitl played facilitator during the Oilers' five-goal second period, assisting on all of their even-strength tallies. All of the helpers were primary assists. Draisaitl hasn't gotten quite as much buzz as Connor McDavid or Evan Bouchard to start the year, but he's been virtually just as important. Draisaitl has three goals, six assists, 17 shots on net, three hits and a plus-8 rating over four contests this season.