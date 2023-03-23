Draisaitl recorded four assists and fired three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Three of Draisaitl's helpers were primary assists. He had two power-play assists as he extended his point streak to seven games (three goals, 11 helpers). For the season, the 27-year-old has reached the 110-point mark for the third time in his career with 44 goals and 66 helpers. He's added 218 shots on net, a plus-2 rating, 54 hits and 54 power-play points through 70 appearances. His next point will reset his career high.