Draisaitl notched four assists, four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-4 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Flames in Game 3.

Draisaitl and linemates Connor McDavid and Evander Kane combined for 10 points Sunday, as the Flames had no answer for that trio. The 26-year-old Draisaitl is piling up offense in this series with 10 points through three games against the Oilers' biggest rivals. For the postseason, he's at seven tallies, 12 helpers, 28 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 10 contests.