Draisaitl racked up three assists and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Draisaitl assisted on all three goals, crossing the 30-helper mark for the season. One of his apples came on the power play. The 28-year-old has three goals and eight assists over his last six games, offering steady offense. He was moved up to play wing alongside Connor McDavid in this contest, so Draisaitl's offense may continue to increase as long as he's in that role. Overall, Draisaitl has 54 points (20 on the power play), 125 shots on net, 48 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 44 appearances.