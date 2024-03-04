Draisaitl notched three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Draisaitl now has nine games with three or more points this season. He's put up 21 points over his last 14 outings. The superstar has 30 goals, 48 assists, 29 power-play points, 159 shots on net and a plus-18 rating over 49 contests overall. Draisaitl is good in any top-six spot, but he's looked especially sharp alongside Connor McDavid in recent games.