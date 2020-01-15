Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Dominant with three points Tuesday
Draisaitl scored a pair of power-play goals and added an assist at even strength in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
Draisaitl was locked in Tuesday, extending his point streak to seven games in the process. In that span, the German has five goals and seven assists. He's at 73 points (27 tallies, 46 helpers) in 48 contests this season.
