Draisaitl scored a goal, dished an assist, logged two hits and added two blocked shots in Friday's 8-2 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Draisaitl opened the scoring just 3:50 into the game. He also set up Zach Hyman's second-period tally, which chased Jonathan Quick from the contest. Through three playoff outings, Draisaitl has scored three goals with one assist, 10 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. The 26-year-old figures to continue centering the second line as long as the Oilers are in a good position -- they lead this first-round series 2-1 with Game 4 set for Sunday.