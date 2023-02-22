Draisaitl scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

Draisaitl's game-tying goal in the third period was the 700th point of his career. He also set up tallies from Tyson Barrie and Connor McDavid in the contest. Through 614 games, Draisaitl has 701 points (288 goals, 413 assists). The German superstar is up to 85 points (42 on the power play), 172 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 56 outings this season.