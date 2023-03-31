Draisaitl notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Oilers.

Draisaitl had great vision to set up Evander Kane on the opening tally late in the first period. The assist extended Draisaitl's point streak to 11 contests, during which he has six goals and 15 helpers. He's up to 47 goals, 70 assists, 229 shots on net, 61 hits and a plus-2 rating through 74 appearances this season in what's been a great year even by his lofty standards.