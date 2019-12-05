Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Earns assist in loss
Draisaitl produced an assist, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.
Draisaitl set up Jujhar Khaira for the goal at 14:09 of the first period. With the helper, Draisaitl is up to 51 points (18 goals, 33 assists) in 30 games this year. He's tied with teammate Connor McDavid for the league lead -- expect the two superstars to exchange the Art Ross Trophy lead many more times before the campaign ends.
