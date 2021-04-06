Draisaitl recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Draisaitl helped out on Darnell Nurse's tally in the last minute of the second period. The 25-year-old Draisaitl has remained a big part of the Oilers' offense with eight points in his last six games. He's at 57 points (19 goals, 38 helpers), 113 shots on net and a plus-20 rating in 39 contests overall.