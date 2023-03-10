Draisaitl posted an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.

Draisaitl saw a 12-game point streak come to an end Monday versus the Sabres. He was relatively quiet Thursday until he earned a secondary assist on Darnell Nurse's go-ahead goal with 4:49 left in the third period. Through 64 appearances, Draisaitl has 41 goals, 56 helpers, 194 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-1 rating. He's on track to be the second player to 100 points this season, trailing only teammate Connor McDavid.