Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Earns helper with man advantage
Draisaitl registered a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes.
Draisaitl set up James Neal for the game's opening goal just 2:05 into the first period. Draisaitl remains atop the league with 32 assists and 48 points. He has 16 power-play points this year, which ranks second behind Connor McDavid's 21.
