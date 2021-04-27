Draisaitl scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Draisaitl had a helper on Alex Chiasson's opening tally and later added an insurance goal in the second period. The 25-year-old Draisaitl also set the record for points by a German player with 488 in his career, surpassing Marco Sturm, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports. Draisaitl is up to 66 points (23 goals, 43 helpers), a plus-27 rating and 135 shots on net through 46 contests this season.