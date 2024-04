Draisaitl scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Monday's 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 1.

Both of Draisaitl's points came on the power play in the high-scoring win. The center had five multi-point efforts over his last 11 games of the regular season. He finished 2023-24 with 41 goals, 106 points, 39 power-play points, 217 shots on net and a plus-26 rating. For now, Draisaitl will center his own line, and that will likely continue until the Oilers fall behind in a series.