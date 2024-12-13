Draisaitl notched one goal and three assists, including two on the power play, in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Wild.

The star playmaker has been on an absolute tear in recent games. Aside from notching a season-high mark in points for a single game, the 29-year-old has recorded four consecutive multi-point efforts, a feat he's also achieved in 11 of his previous 15 contests. Across that 15-game stretch, Draisaitl has racked up an impressive 26 points, with 12 goals and 14 assists.