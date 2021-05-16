Draisaitl notched an assist and five shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Draisaitl was excellent during the regular-season portion of May, recording seven goals and 10 helpers in his last eight games. All but Saturday's performance featured multiple points for the superstar. Draisaitl ended the campaign with 84 points (31 goals, 53 assists), 168 shots on net, a plus-29 rating and 32 power-play points in 56 outings. Only teammate Connor McDavid (105) had more points this season. The Oilers' dynamic duo will look to consider their remarkable scoring success versus the Jets in the first round of the playoffs.