Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Erupts for four points
Draisaitl scored an empty-net goal and delivered three assists (two on the power play) in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.
For the first game of Connor McDavid's absence with a quad injury, Draisaitl dominated. The German's line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kailer Yamamoto combined for eight points. Draisaitl now has 32 tallies, 89 points, 173 shots and 37 power-play points in 56 games. To make it even better, his third assist was his 400th career point, achieved in just 407 appearances.
