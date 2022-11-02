Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on three shots and distributed four assists in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

The Oilers' best players led the way in this one. All four of Draisaitl's assists were primary helpers, as he set up all three of Evander Kane's goals and a power-play marker by Connor McDavid. The explosive offense gave Draisaitl a five-game, 13-point streak. The German superstar has five goals, 16 helpers, 32 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in 10 appearances this season.