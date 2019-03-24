Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Etching name among league's elite
Draisaitl picked up his 52nd assist of the season in a 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa on Saturday.
Draisaitl has 95 points on the season, which puts him fourth on the scoring list. But he's second only to Alexander Ovechkin on the sniper's list. Draisaitl should hit the century mark soon as he continues to etch his name on the list of the league's elite. #Sizzle
