Draisaitl tallied a goal and three assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over Seattle.

Draisaitl was involved in every goal for the Oilers on the night. He scored his 22nd goal on a rebound off Joey Daccord on the power play, recorded three helpers, four shots and a plus-1 rating in 20:19 TOI. This is now seven points for Draisaitl in the past three games and he has moved into 14th place in total points in NHL scoring. Edmonton will face off against the Flames on Saturday as they look for their club-setting 13th consecutive win.