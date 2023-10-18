Draisaitl scored two goals and two assists on five shots, fueling the Oilers to a 6-1 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

The first star of the night, Draisaitl continued his dominance over the Predators, scoring two power-play goals and adding two assists to give him four points on the night and seven points on the season. The German forward also recorded a milestone in Tuesday's game, becoming the all-time franchise leader in power-play goals with his 127th and 128th career power-play goals. After recording a career-best 128 points last season, Draisaitl looks primed for another monster offensive season.