Draisaitl was credited with an assist during a 2-1 win over the host Flames on Tuesday.
Draisaitl earned a helper for the third straight outing, getting credit with the primary assist on Connor McDavid's game-winner on a third-period power play. The 27-year-old center departed the bench and went to the locker room during the second period, but returned a short time later and logged 19:10 of ice time, tying McDavid for the team lead with 36 assists. Draisaitl, who collected 21 tallies in his opening 30 appearances, remains goalless in six outings.
