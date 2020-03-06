Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Extends NHL scoring lead

Draisaitl dished out a pair of assists in Thursday's 4-3 loss to Chicago.

Draisaitl set up one goal each by linemates Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kailer Yamamoto as the Oilers tried to rally from 3-0 and 4-1 deficits. The NHL scoring leader, Draisaitl now has 43 goals and 67 assists for 110 points in 68 games. He'll take a four-game point streak (six goals, five assists) into Saturday's clash with Columbus.