Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Draisaitl has scored in five straight games, and he has seven tallies and 11 assists during his current nine-game point streak. The 27-year-old's tally Tuesday stood as the game-winner. he's at nine goals, 17 assists, 13 power-play points, 47 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 14 contests overall.