Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Lightning.
Draisaitl has scored in five straight games, and he has seven tallies and 11 assists during his current nine-game point streak. The 27-year-old's tally Tuesday stood as the game-winner. he's at nine goals, 17 assists, 13 power-play points, 47 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 14 contests overall.
More News
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Collects two more points•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Seven-game, 15-point streak•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Gets goal No. 6•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Erupts with five points•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Point streak extended with helper•
-
Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Celebrates special goal•