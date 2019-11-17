Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Extends point streak to 12

Draisaitl scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Stars.

The talented 24-year-old just can't be slowed down right now. Draisaitl has found the scoresheet in 12 straight games, compiling a massive 10 goals and 27 points over that stretch, and he continues to pace the entire NHL with 43 points through 22 contests.