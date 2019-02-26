Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Extends point streak to seven

Draisaitl tickled the twine twice in Monday's shootout loss to the Predators.

He's the leader of the offense right now with Connor McDavid serving a two-game suspension. Draisaitl stepped up and scored shorthanded just 2:08 into the game, and he added a power-play goal in the third period to tie the game and help send it to overtime. He now has a seven-game point streak. Although Draisaitl was stopped in the shootout, his efforts helped the Oilers gain a valuable point in the wild-card race. McDavid will be returning for Wednesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, so he may be bumped down to the second-line center role.