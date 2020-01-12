Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Extends point streak to six games
Draisaitl notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
In his last six games, the German has three goals and six helpers with a plus-3 rating. Draisaitl is up to 70 points (25 tallies, 45 assists) in 47 outings this season. With 137 shots and 29 power-play points, Draisaitl remains a top-10 option in fantasy.
