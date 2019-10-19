Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Extends point streak with assist

Draisaitl notched an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

The German forward has recorded six goals and 10 assists while opening the season on an eight-game point streak. Five of Draisaitl's points have come on the man advantage. He also entered the night averaging 24:22 per game, as coach Dave Tippett has used his top players heavily in the early going. It's working fine for Draisaitl, who is looking to build off of last year's 50-goal, 105-point campaign.