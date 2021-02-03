Draisaitl scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Draisaitl's first-period goal counted as the game-winner. It also gave him an eight-game point streak, although his run of multi-point outings ended at five. During his streak, the German has amassed a studly seven goals and 10 helpers. He's up to 22 points, a plus-12 rating and 34 shots in 12 contests this year. Draisaitl has lived up to his lofty fantasy draft position once again -- expect excellence in nearly every game the 25-year-old plays.