Draisaitl scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Draisaitl is on a 10-game point streak, and he's scored a goal in seven straight contests. The 29-year-old has nine goals and five assists during the point streak. He remains second only to Nathan MacKinnon (90 points) in the Art Ross Trophy race -- Draisaitl is at 44 goals, 44 assists, 198 shots on net and a plus-27 rating across 59 appearances this season.