Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Eye issue improving
Draisaitl's (eye) swelling has subsided and he's moving closer to his return.
This is consistent with the report we relayed from Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network on Wednesday that suggested the burgeoning pivot isn't likely to miss any time with this ailment. Draisaitl's added one goal and two helpers through three games so far, but fantasy owners are still waiting for him to etch the box score with a power-play tally of any kind; if his 10 goals and 17 man-advantage helpers last season are any indication, it won't be long before Drat figures it out.
