Draisaitl netted two goals on six shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks in Game 3.

Draisaitl twice erased one-goal deficits with his tallies. He also shot off Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford's pads to set up Connor McDavid's power-play tally late in the second period. However, for the second time in the series, a three-point effort from Draisaitl went to waste as the Oilers couldn't hang onto the lead. The German superstar has three goals, three helpers, 10 shots and a plus-2 rating so far. He'll need to be at his best in Friday's Game 4 if the Oilers are to avoid elimination.