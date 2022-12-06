Draisaitl registered a minus-2 rating during Monday's 3-2 loss to the visiting Capitals.

Draisaitl, who was coming off a four-point effort Saturday, failed to score for the first time in six games Monday. The 27-year-old center was left off a scoresheet for just the fourth time in 26 games this season. Draisaitl, who recorded one shot, one hit and one block in 23:03 of ice time Monday, remains the NHL's second-leading scorer with 42 points, including 17 goals.