Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Finds twine against Lightning
Draisaitl scored on the power play against Tampa Bay, but it wasn't enough in a 5-2 loss Tuesday.
Draisaitl is doing what was expected and a little more this season, as he's up to 16 points and has hit the net nine times. Given that he's produced back-to-back 70-point seasons, he's shown this is no fluke and is a must-start in all formats.
