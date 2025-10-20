Draisaitl scored a goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Draisaitl found the back of the net near the halfway point in the third period. While it was a disappointing night offensively for Edmonton with just 18 shots on net, his goal is a sign that he should continue to produce even when the team struggles. Draisaitl is up to four goals, five points and 14 shots on net in six appearances this season. His goal Sunday was just his second point at even strength this year, which is a step in the right direction. Draisaitl will look to help the Edmonton offense heat up after a sluggish 2-3-1 start to the regular season. If history serves us correctly, expect to see a bump in points in the near future.