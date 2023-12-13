Draisaitl scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Over the last month, Draisaitl has seven goals and 11 assists through 13 games. The 28-year-old hasn't gone more than two games without a point this season, though his longest streak is four games. He's up to 12 goals, 33 points, 75 shots, 26 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 26 contests.