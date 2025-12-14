Draisaitl picked up three assists Saturday in a 6-3 win over Toronto.

Draisaitl extended his point streak to five games and 12 points (two goals, 10 assists). And impressively, he now has 999 points (416 goals, 583 assists) in 822 NHL games. Draisaitl is now 13th on the active scorer's list; he is 15 points behind Brad Marchand, who is 12th.