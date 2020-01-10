Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Five-game, eight-point streak
Draisaitl picked up two assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.
His point streak stands at five games and eight points (three goals, five assists). Draisaitl has 69 points (25 goals, 44 assists) in 46 games and he's one back of Connor McDavid's NHL-leading 70 points. Draisaitl's 105-point career high from last season is going to pale in comparison the heights he'll achieve this year.
