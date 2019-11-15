Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Five helpers in lopsided win
Draisaitl finished Thursday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche with five assists, three coming with the man advantage.
If it weren't for Connor McDavid's three-goal, six-point night, then Draisaitl would've received the game puck following Thursday's convincing win. Much like McDavid has done this season, the German-born superstar has torched the league in 2019-20, putting up 41 points in 21 contests, tops in the NHL. Draisaitl has points in 11 straight games and has collected 22 points over his last 10 appearances. The 24-year-old is on pace for his second-straight 100-point season.
