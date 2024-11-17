Draisaitl scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Late in the third, Draisaitl forced overtime when he stuffed a loose puck to the right of the crease past a sprawling Anthony Stolarz with Stuart Skinner pulled for the extra attacker. Draisaitl has put up four consecutive two-point games (four goals, four assists), and he has 24 points, including 13 goals, in 18 games this season. His 13 goals tie him with Sam Reinhart of the Panthers for the league lead. Two words: fantasy gold.