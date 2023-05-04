Draisaitl scored all four goals for the Oilers in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

For the second night in a row, a four-goal effort from a single player came in a loss. Draisaitl followed up Joe Pavelski's performance versus Seattle on Tuesday to join the unfortunate club. Draisaitl has been a menace to opposing goalies in the postseason, racking up 11 tallies, four assists and 30 shots on net through seven contests. As great as his offense is, the Oilers would benefit from getting some depth scoring in the second round.