Draisaitl delivered four assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 7-4 win over the Ducks.

Draisaitl continues to shine as an elite playmaker and is up to 49 assists and 74 points in 51 contests this season. He ranks fourth in the league in helpers behind Connor McDavid (59), Nikita Kucherov (54) and Nathan MacKinnon (50). Despite missing three games between Jan. 17 and Jan. 20 due to an illness in his family, the star playmaker has still racked up 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 10 games in January.