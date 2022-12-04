Draisaitl scored a goal and added three assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens.

His goal and scoring streak stands at five games and 11 points (six goals, five helpers). Both Draisaitl and Connor McDavid put up four points each in the win, and they continue to sit 1-2 on the NHL scoring list. Draisaitl is second in points with 42 and third overall in goals (17) behind Jason Robertson (22) and Connor McDavid (21).